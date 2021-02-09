Temasek CEO Ho Ching to Retire in October After Choppy Year

(Bloomberg) -- Temasek Holdings Pte Chief Executive Officer Ho Ching is retiring, giving successor Dilhan Pillay Sandrasegara the task of steering Singapore’s state-owned investor through markets buffeted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pillay, a Cambridge-educated lawyer, will keep his position as CEO of Temasek International when the changes take effect on Oct. 1, the company said Tuesday in a statement.

Ho, 67, who is also the wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, has had to navigate the choppy waters of the pandemic to preserve the investor’s wealth. Pillay, 57, was widely regarded as a candidate to succeed Ho when he was promoted to his current role almost two years ago.

“I don’t see the impending changes at Temasek as having any significant near-term impact on the way Temasek holdings is run or the way it manages its portfolio,” said Song Seng Wun, an economist at CIMB Private Banking in Singapore. “Singapore Inc. is always about continuity, but yet always on the lookout for emerging themes that can reinforce Singapore as a key hub for businesses.”

Last fiscal year, Temasek posted its worst results since 2016, after economies slowed and financial markets crashed, bringing valuations down with them. Its net portfolio value fell to S$306 billion ($230 billion) in the year ended March, from S$313 billion a year earlier, the company reported in July.

Temasek has stepped up investing abroad under Ho. Its holdings in China surpassed its home market of Singapore for the first time, the firm said in September, following gains in companies including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The investment giant has been adding to assets in China despite the rising risk of a political and economic decoupling from the U.S.

Ho joined Temasek in 2002 as executive director, and was appointed CEO two years later. She started her career as an engineer and was the president and CEO of Singapore Technologies Group prior to joining Temasek.

Pillay joined Temasek in 2010, holding various leadership roles including heading the investment and portfolio management groups and overseeing the U.S. and Americas market teams. He also initiated and led the Enterprise Development Group, helping to build new longer-term growth engines for the firm.

