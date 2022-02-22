Temasek leads $200M funding round in crypto firm Amber

Monika Ghosh
·1 min read

Amber Group has secured US$200 million in a funding round led by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, raising the cryptocurrency platform’s valuation to US$3 billion.

See related story: Temasek-founded Affinidi launches new business unit to bring Web 3.0 to financial services to Southeast Asia

Fast facts

  • Existing investors including Sequoia China, Pantera Capital, Tiger Global Management, Tru Arrow Partners, and Coinbase Ventures also participated in the funding.

  • The fresh funds will be used for business expansion, strategic acquisitions, recruitment and for supporting sustainability initiatives.

  • Amber Group reached the coveted unicorn status in June last year after closing a US$100 million Series B to up its valuation to US$1 billion.

  • With over US$1 trillion in traded volume and over US$5 billion assets under management, Singapore-headquartered Amber Group caters to both institutional and consumer markets across more than 150 countries.

See related story: Singapore central bank warns against crypto marketing, promotion

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

