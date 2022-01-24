Temasek Set to Buy Bridgepoint’s Testing Business for $7 Billion

Aaron Kirchfeld and Manuel Baigorri

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore state-owned investor Temasek Holdings Pte is nearing a deal to buy testing company Element Materials Technology from buyout firm Bridgepoint Group Plc for almost $7 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Temasek, which is already a minority owner in the business, could announce an agreement as early as Monday, said the people, who asked not to be identified because discussions are private.

U.K.-listed private equity firm Bridgepoint began exploring a sale late last year, Bloomberg News previously reported. The business was expected to draw interest from other buyout firms, as well as strategic investors, the people said at the time. Cinven Ltd. and the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board were among parties reported to be interested.

Element Materials tests and certifies products and materials used in industries ranging from oil and gas to aerospace. The company, which can trace its history back almost two centuries, has more than 200 laboratories globally. Bridgepoint agreed to buy the business in 2015 from rival 3i Group Plc.

While talks are advanced, as with all deals, an agreement could still be delayed or fall apart. A representative for Bridgepoint couldn’t be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours, while a spokesman for Temasek declined to comment.

A sale of Element would be one of the largest by Bridgepoint since it went public in a July initial public offering. The buyout firm currently has a market capitalization of $4.3 billion.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Activist Investor Said to Push Peloton to Fire CEO, Seek Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. is set to face calls from an activist investor to fire its chief executive officer and pursue a sale, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineBlackwells Capital LLC, which has a stake

  • EU Climate Chief Wants Renewables to Stop Making Putin ‘Rich’

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union climate chief Frans Timmermans called on member states to increase investment in renewable energy and eventually wean the continent off Russian gas.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineTensions between the bloc and Russian President Vladimir

  • Oil Opens Week With Jump on Outlook for Stronger Global Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil pushed higher at the week’s open as investors weighed prospects for rising demand as the omicron virus wave fades in key economies.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineGlobal benchmark Brent rose toward $89 a barrel after a run of five weekly gains, the

  • Truck drivers say President Biden's $2 trillion infrastructure plan overlooks parking, a critical need for breaks and sleep

    Truckers told Bloomberg they are losing both money and time due to a shortage of available parking, which forces them to "drive around in circles."

  • Sycamore Expresses Interest in Kohl's After Starboard-Backed Bid

    (Bloomberg) -- Department store retailer Kohl’s Corp. is fielding interest from two suitors at the same time that it’s grappling with multiple activist investors pressuring it to sell.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe latest potential takeover offer comes from Syca

  • Fortescue Targets Battery-Tech Fast Lane With Williams Buy

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. has agreed to buy Williams Advanced Engineering Ltd., which was founded by the Williams Formula 1 racing team, for $223 million to gain access to battery technology that it will use in mining haulage trucks. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With

  • iPhone Assembler Hon Hai Expects ‘Unprecedented’ First Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. may achieve an “unprecedented” performance in the first quarter, according to Chairman Young Liu. Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineShares in Hon Hai, the world’s largest contract manufacturer of electr

  • Turkey Is Said to Advise Banks Against Distributing Dividends

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey’s banking regulator has advised commercial lenders not to distribute dividends from profits in 2021, when a currency crash eroded banks’ cash buffers, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineThe regulator,

  • Hedge Fund Winners and Losers Turn Extreme in Wild Asian Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the wildest runs for Asian markets in recent memory helped drive the gap between the region’s hedge fund winners and losers to new extremes.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineWhile Franchise Capital Management Ltd., Sylebra Capital Ltd. and Brillia

  • Vodafone Is Said to Have Explored Acquisition of Three UK

    (Bloomberg) -- British wireless carrier Vodafone Group Plc has recently explored a potential purchase of Three UK from CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd., people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineVodafone expressed interest late last year in a

  • Stock Futures Poised to Open Slightly Higher on Monday

    More than 100 S&P 500 companies report earnings this week, including the two largest companies: Microsoft on Tuesday and Apple on Thursday.

  • This Part Of Your MBA Application Makes The Biggest Difference

    This Part of Your MBA Application Makes the Biggest Difference The MBA application has a variety of components—from GPA and GMAT to essays and recommendation letters. But is there a “most important” aspect of your application? Stacy ... The post This Part Of Your MBA Application Makes The Biggest Difference appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • Benefits and Rewards of the Sam’s Club Credit Card

    Sam’s Club offers store-only and Mastercard credit cards with several membership and rewards program options.

  • Active Managers Fail Again as Stock Rotation Lashes Hedge Funds

    (Bloomberg) -- Stock pickers just blew the stock rotation they’ve spent years longing for.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineLong underweight the booming tech megacaps in recent years, professional speculators failed to ride the January revival in value shares, as they

  • Asia Stocks Fall, U.S. Futures Rebound; Oil Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks fell Monday and U.S. equity futures rebounded as traders weighed concerns about tightening Federal Reserve monetary policy. Treasury yields and crude oil climbed.Most Read from BloombergCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Buying Growth-Stock DipSolana Suffers Network Instability During Brutal Week for CryptoPutin Could Burst Xi’s Olympic Dream With a War in UkraineShares fell in Japan, technology stocks retre

  • Cryptocurrencies pause after weekend battering, other currencies wait for Fed

    The dollar traded steady on Monday ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January policy meeting later this week, while bitcoin lay bruised near a six-month low hit over the weekend, hurt by a sell-off in technology stocks. Attempts to predict when and how quickly central banks will raise interest rates and conclude stimulus programmes launched when COVID-19 hit are a major factor driving currency markets at present. The Fed's rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day meeting on Tuesday with some analysts starting to speculate that it is possible, though unlikely, that it will raise interest rates for the first time since the pandemic began.

  • Australia COVID-19 deaths mount as return to school threatens new Omicron peak

    Australia recorded another surge of COVID-19 deaths on Monday as an outbreak of the highly contagious Omicron variant peaked, and authorities warned numbers could rise further when schools return from end-of-year holidays next week. The world No. 13 economy is trying to strike a balance between reopening after two years of movement restrictions and coping with the highest numbers of deaths and cases of the pandemic. The country on Monday reported 56 deaths, most of them in its three most populous states - New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland - slightly down from the previous day's count of 58 but still among the highest of the pandemic.

  • A Rough January Doesn’t Mean a Lost Year. Where the Deals Are in This Stock Market.

    Rising inflation has been one of the biggest factors in the market’s decline this year, so a reversal would be a tailwind for stocks, says one strategist.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Goldman Sachs Says We're Entering a Commodity "Supercycle." Here Are 3 Names to Play It.

    2021 was a great year for commodities, but was this a one-year bump, or rather the start of a 10-year cycle?