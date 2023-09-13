Temecula school board approves new flag policy despite concern over LGBTQ+ issues
A new controversial flag policy for the Temecula Valley Unified School District was passed with a 3-2 vote during Tuesday night's meeting. School officials discussed whether certain flags should be limited for display, which some critics believe will be used to censor LGBTQ+ support. Following the policy's approval, only state and U.S. flags can be displayed at schools. All other flags would require the superintendent’s approval. The school board president placed the policy on Tuesday night’s agenda. A large showing of parents, teachers, students and community members gathered at the meeting as tensions flared at times. Rachel Menitoff reports for KTLA 5 News at 11, Sept. 12, 2023. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/temecula-school-boards-proposed-flag-policy-prompts-concern-over-lgbtq-issues/