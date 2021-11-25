Temp worker charged in computer, cash thefts

Nov. 25—LAWRENCE — A local man hired as a temporary worker at a home health care agency helped himself to AirPods, laptops, iPhones, cash and more, police said.

Franklin Arias, 42, of 199 Park St., Lawrence, is also a suspect in theft of 130 laptops from another Lawrence business, police said.

Arias was arrested and charged with larceny from a building, breaking and entering in the night time to commit a felony, malicious defacement of property and illegal possession of burglarious tools, according to police reports.

Police said Arias was arrested after they received a report on Nov. 22 from Home Health VNA of 360 Merrimack St. of "items being taken and missing throughout the entire company."

Video surveillance showed a man they knew as "John," who was later identified as Arias, taking the items on his days off, according to police.

Arias was hired through a company named Insight Global, police said.

An investigation continues to determine whether Arias is linked to the laptop theft, reported on Sept. 8.

