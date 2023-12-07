Tempe adopts environmentally friendly building code, but it's optional for developers

Tempe has unanimously adopted new environmentally friendly building rules after spending nearly a decade putting together the policy, a move that officials hope will reduce carbon emissions and bring the city's conservation efforts up to par with neighboring communities.

The policy is called a "green" building code. It basically creates an extra slate of sustainability-focused rules for construction projects in the city, which dictate everything from energy usage guidelines, to water recycling features, to the use of recycled building materials.

The City Council's Nov. 30 decision to adopt the code marks a massive milestone. Staffers have tried since 2015 to put together a workable plan. The long delay has frustrated Tempe officials especially because neighboring Scottsdale ― a regional leader in conservation efforts — has had a green code on the books for nearly 15 years.

The Valley's strictest green code: Scottsdale becomes first in Arizona to mandate 'green' building rules

Tempe officials approved a green building on South Farmer Ave and West 1st Street over the spring. It included rainwater harvesting construction and multiple other environmentally-friendly features.

The new policy could have a significant impact on Tempe's environmental efforts. Both Scottsdale's experience with the codes and data from the federal government suggest green building rules can make a sizable dent on everything from water usage to greenhouse gas emissions.

Depending on how exactly buildings are constructed under green codes, they can:

Use about 20% less water than normal buildings because of plumbing requirements and other water efficiency rules.

Require only half as much outdoor water usage thanks to green-friendly landscaping codes.

Reduce energy usage by 14% with energy-efficient systems.

Produce at least 10% less greenhouse gas than traditional developments.

The actual impact of the program depends heavily on how many developments participate. Tempe is implementing its green code policy significantly differently from how it's done in Scottsdale, which became the first city in the state to mandate the green code for all developments last year.

Tempe's green code program is instead broken up into two separate policies that create separate sets of rules based on who owns the development. City-owned projects are required to follow the green codes, while private developers can choose whether to opt out without any penalties.

Officials took that approach out of caution, even though it will likely reduce the number of developments that participate.

The reason is that a botched rollout of a mandatory green code could have a chilling effect on developers if the new program proves to have major flaws, which could include anything from required features that are too expensive to an overly burdensome application process.

"We are advancing a voluntary code at this point. We want to learn from this, we want to test it, we want to take it out and make sure that it is the right program written well for our city,” Eric Iwersen, Tempe’s sustainability and resilience director, said when he pitched the policy to city officials in October.

Tempe also is not offering incentives to persuade developers to opt-in to the green program. Perks could have included extra building height or allowing more units in a building, which could help offset the up to 10% cost increase of a project that's built under the green code.

The absence of those offerings in Tempe's policy raises further questions about how effective the program can be.

Incentives were “the main reason why Scottsdale people got involved" in that city's green building program when it was optional, Michael Clack, Scottsdale development director, said.

Tempe leaders have signaled their desire to make the green building code mandatory after they work out the kinks in the city's more limited policy, so Tempe will likely beef up its program in the coming years.

"We are leaders in this area in the city of Tempe," Councilmember Doreen Garlid said. "It would be great to see us get (more information first), but then I’d like to see more. I’d like to see it mandatory."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe approves new green building code to save water, energy