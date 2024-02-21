Tempe approves 15-story apartment complex near ASU that will replace Super 8 motel

Tempe officials have unanimously greenlit a plan to build a 15-story apartment building that will create about 300 new housing units less than a quarter mile from Arizona State University’s Tempe campus.

The upcoming complex doesn't have an official name yet, but it will be built on a 1.4-acre lot located at 1020 E. Apache Blvd., right near where that street intersects with South Rural Road. The site currently houses a Super 8 motel that Tempe previously used as a transitional shelters for people experiencing homelessness.

The project, approved last week, will include about 3,000 square feet of commercial space and a coffee shop called Daydreamer on the ground floor. It will have 289 housing units in total, including:

36 studios

36 one-bedrooms

47 two-bedrooms

17 three-bedrooms

153 four-bedrooms

Representatives from LV Collective, the Texas-based development company behind the project, expect that students will rent out most of the complex's 289 housing units because of how close the building is to campus and the demand for student housing.

The company's chief investment officer, Francisco Rios, said the project's proximity to the light rail and jobs opportunities could make it attractive for non-students as well.

Developers plan to demolish the Super 8 motel before the end of March to make way for the new apartment complex. It's unclear when the project is expected to wrap up.

Arizona Republic Reporter Corina Vanek contributed to this article.

