Tempe bans discrimination by landlords against subsidized renters: What does it mean?

Tempe officials have approved a new policy that prevents landlords from turning away prospective tenants because they use rent subsidies such as housing vouchers. It's a controversial move among property owners but one that city leaders hope will help mitigate the local housing crisis.

The policy makes subsidized renters a protected class when it comes to housing in Tempe. Landlords can no longer reject tenants solely because they pay rent with government assistance, just like they can’t reject someone because of race or religion.

Property owners can still charge as much they want for rent. However, they have to accept payment via government programs if their tenants participate. And the new city rule does not protect subsidized renters from being turned away for other legitimate reasons, such as having a history of evictions.

City Councilmember Randy Keating said the goal was to ensure poor residents are actually able to use the housing assistance they receive. "About 30% to 40% of those who are trying to use (vouchers) in Tempe say that they are unable to," he said, which he chalked up to landlords being "hesitant" to house those taking government handouts.

"People on vouchers ... are not criminals. These are people who are everyday individuals who happen to be on a certain program," said Keating, who spearheaded the effort after he saw Phoenix adopt its own income discrimination policy in March. "(Landlords) will now begin to see that we're all just real people here doing the best we can. So, hopefully, this helps to destigmatize people who are on housing vouchers."

The policy was approved Nov. 30.

Some landlords remain unconvinced that the program is a good idea.

Gail Shunk, who owns two rental properties in Tempe, said the main issue for landlords is financial risk. She argued that being forced to rent to those on government assistance could leave property owners vulnerable if the rental unit is damaged and the tenant can't pay to fix it.

"The main concern ... is damage that is done in excess of the amount of the security deposit," she said. "What happens if (tenant-caused) damage is in excess of the very modest security deposit? Who pays for it?" Shunk added that she could "go to court ... but if the tenant has no money, it seems kind of futile to do that."

Property owners were allowed to disqualify numerous other groups they deem to be high-risk in order to protect their property, she said, and by making subsidized renters a protected class Tempe was blocking landlords from being able to do the same with them.

"I have rentals here, and I do have separate rental agreements for students (that say) 'Are you a member of a fraternity or sorority?' That's not a protected class. I do not want a frat house in my five-bedroom," Shunk said.

Tempe leaders contend that the risk to landlords was minimal given that they can still turn away subsidized applicants for a range of other reasons, from lacking references from their prior apartment complexes to having damaged other rental units in the past.

That's why the policy might actually be easy for landlords to circumvent. If rejected applicants have any flaw on their resume, such as a low credit score, the landlord can simply say that’s why they were turned away, even if subsidies were the real cause.

Tempe said it will hire a "third party agency" to investigate instances of possible income discrimination when the city receives complaints from residents. It's unclear how those investigators will be able to discern the reason behind a tenant's rejection.

Keating and Councilmember Joel Navarro said the policy might be changed or added to in the future if it proves ineffective in protecting subsidized tenants or overly burdensome for landlords.

Both contend it will be a worthwhile tool for the city as it works to address rising housing costs and homelessness.

"There are safeguards within this. And with any policy we talk about, we find better things to tweak and implement within the policy," Navarro said. "I think this is a great step forward."

