Tempe High School students sent home early after police investigate threat on social media

Tempe Police Department conducted an investigation Tuesday into a threat posted on social media that ended the school day early for students at Tempe High School.

A student reported a social media post that depicted a concerning image to the school resource officer.

Based on the social media post, Tempe Police Department resources and officers responded to the school to assist.

"The Tempe High School staff and district were instrumental in working with police to diligently investigate the report to assure the safety of the students and staff," said Tempe Police Department.

After working with police, the school district decided to end the school day early and release students from campus.

According to Tempe police, the incident appears to be isolated and all students and staff are safe.

"We will continue to work closely with the Tempe Union High School district and hold the responsible party accountable for the disruption," said Tempe police.

The school district did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

