Tempe Home Depot employee accused of passing nearly $400,000 in counterfeit cash

Secret Service agents arrested a Tempe Home Depot employee on Monday after he was suspected of passing $387,500 in counterfeit U.S. currency.

Adrian Jean Pineda was arrested on suspicion of taking genuine currency from the store he works at and replacing it with counterfeit currency, according to the United States Secret Service.

Home Deport reported the losses happened from 2018 to 2022.

Pineda worked as a vault associate. His job involved counting and bagging money from the store's cash registers to be transferred to Wells Fargo Bank for deposit, according to the Secret Service.

"(The) arrest and search warrant operation marked the culmination of a strategic investigation enacted by Phoenix special agents, Home Depot security personnel and Wells Fargo Bank," said Frank Boudreaux Jr., U.S. Secret Service, Phoenix Field Office special agent in charge, in a statement.

At the time of the arrest, agents seized $5,000 in counterfeit currency and found $5,300 in genuine currency at Pineda's home. An additional $22,000 in genuine currency was recovered, too, according to the Secret Service press release.

Pineda is scheduled to appear in federal court in Phoenix on Feb. 7.

