Tempe man admits to killing wife, reporting her missing, then dumping body in desert

A Tempe man allegedly killed his wife after pushing her into a bathtub and then moved her body to the desert, according to the Tempe Police Department.

Tempe police arrested Eugene Zamora, 51, on suspicion of manslaughter, tampering with the evidence, false reporting to law enforcement, and concealing a dead body, according to the police department.

Zamora called Tempe police to report his wife Claudia Moreno, 39, missing on Nov. 13.

Police had been investigating Moreno's disappearance for a few months when Zamora admitted to the crime after being arrested on Feb. 5.

Zamora and Moreno got into a verbal argument that led to him fatally pushing her on Nov. 10, 2021, he told the police.

Moreno hit her head on the ledge of the bathtub. After realizing she died, he hid her body inside their home before moving it about 100 miles out into the desert south of Aguila four days later.

Police reported that body remains were found in the desert, though it was unconfirmed if they are Moreno. This part of the investigation was ongoing.

Zamora was booked into Tempe City Jail. He was being held on $2 million bail, and his preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 14.

No further information was available.

Reach breaking news intern Jane Florance at jflorance@arizonarepublic.com or on Twitter @Florance_Jane.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe man arrested on suspicion of killing wife and moving the body