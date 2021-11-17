Tempe man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

Tempe Police Department

Tempe police arrested a man on Sunday on suspicion that he held a woman hostage and sexually assaulted her.

Court documents say a woman contacted police on Sunday afternoon and reported that 40-year-old Gabriel Cedillos had sexually assaulted her and tried to prevent her from leaving his home on Fifth Street west of Priest Drive.

Court documents say the woman told police that she met Cedillos in September and exchanged contact information, but they were merely acquaintances and had no romantic or sexual relationship.

The woman told police that Cedillos tried to start a relationship with her, but she turned him down and that she only visited him to use recreational drugs while noting that she was a recovering addict.

Court documents say Cedillos asked the woman to send him nude pictures and hang out with him on Saturday. Fearing she wouldn't be able to do drugs with Cedillos if she didn't do anything, she said she sent him a picture of her topless.

Cedillos ordered a rideshare for the woman to bring her to his house where they drank and smoked marijuana, court documents say. The woman left before realizing she didn't have the means to return home and asked Cedillos for some money.

Court documents say Cedillos offered to give her money in exchange for sex, which the woman refused. Court documents further say that Cedillos kept pressuring the woman for sex until she told him that she only hung out with him to use recreational drugs and wasn't interested in him.

Court documents say Cedillos became upset and threw the woman to the ground where he choked her and sexually assaulted her. The woman told police that Cedillos also forced her to smoke methamphetamine and drink vodka during the incident.

Court documents say the woman told Cedillos that she would press charges against him, to which Cedillos said he would hire an attorney and send "his people" after her.

Court documents say the woman collected her clothes and looked for her cellphone on Sunday afternoon when Cedillos said he hid it and refused to give it back to her.

Story continues

Court documents also say Cedillos blocked the door and pinned her to the ground when she attempted to push forward. The woman then bit Cedillos on his finger when he slapped her head and released her, court documents say.

The woman fled the house and flagged down a neighbor who was outside and told them to call 911, which they did. The woman was taken to a hospital to treat injuries that included swelling on her face and complete a forensic sexual assault exam.

Court documents say police confronted Cedillos at his home, where they arrested him and later booked him into Tempe City Jail on charges of sexual assault, sexual abuse, assault and kidnapping charges.

Court documents say Cedillos denied having any sexual contact with the woman prior to the incident and said that all sexual acts performed were done with her consent. Cedillos also denied taking the woman's phone, saying she had lost it and accused him of taking it before biting him on the hand. Police noted that Cedillos had a bite mark on his right hand.

Cedillos is being held on a $75,000 bond, and his next hearing is on Nov. 22 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

Victims of sexual assault and abuse can call the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network or RAINN's hotline 24/7 at 800-656-4673.

Reach the reporter Perry Vandell at 602-444-2474 or perry.vandell@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @PerryVandell.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault