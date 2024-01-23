Tempe man dies after hitting a tree while skiing at Arizona Snowbowl

A man died Monday after hitting a tree while skiing at Arizona Snowbowl in Flagstaff, according to the Coconino County Sheriff´s Office.

A 22-year-old from Tempe, the man was skiing on the Upper Ridge Trail at the resort, which is labeled with a "black diamond" or "very difficult" terrain rating, said Jon Paxton with the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said shortly before 11 a.m. the man was skiing just outside a boundary line when he struck the tree. Other skiers in the area noticed the crash and notified ski patrol personnel who were at the scene. Paramedics also responded and took the man to a first aid station where they attempted life-saving efforts.

The man was declared dead at the station, the Sheriff's Office said.

Paxton said the man was identified and next of kin were notified, but his name was not released as of mid-day Tuesday.

The incident is still under investigation, the Sherrif's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe man dies while skiing at Arizona Snowbowl