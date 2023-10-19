Tempe officials waited months to disclose concerns around their crime scene technicians
Tempe officials waited months to disclose concerns to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office around the police department's Forensic Services Unit that processes crime scenes. The ABC15 Investigators first reported earlier this month that a recent memo sent from Tempe Police Department's assistant chief of police to prosecutors revealed that there are "areas of concern" with the department's Forensic Services Unit (FSU), despite the city saying it's about a need for advanced training.