Tempe police arrest man previously arrested in connection to Mesa rape investigation

A man previously arrested in connection to a Mesa police investigation was arrested again by Tempe police on Wednesday night.

According to Tempe police, officers took James Estep, 32, into custody but police officials did not provide details about the reason for the arrest Wednesday night.

Tempe police declined to provide any further information, citing the “very complicated” nature of the case.

Estep was previously arrested in May 2021 in connection to multiple rape cases.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office previously dropped charges against Estep, allowing for his release. The case was then sent back to Mesa police for further investigation.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe police arrest man connected to multiple rape cases