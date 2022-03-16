Tempe police: Bar owner abused woman during job interview

Breaking news

This story originally published July 8, 2014.

The owner of Vintage Lounge and Grill in downtown Tempe was arrested last week after a woman told police that he sexually abused her while she was at the bar for a job interview in October 2012, police said.

Police records indicate that Jay Kennedy Johari, 35, "provided her numerous alcoholic beverages over approximately two hours until she fell asleep inside the bar's office."

The woman, who was 20 years old at the time, told police that she woke up to Johari kissing and touching her inappropriately, police records show.

Police said the woman was told to bring a bikini and a cocktail dress to the interview and that she could change clothes in the office. She told police she was unaware of the surveillance camera inside the room that recorded her undressing, records show.

Video from the camera showed the woman exposed inside the office, according to police records.

The woman immediately contacted police after the incident, and officers surrounded the bar while Johari was allegedly tampering with evidence and deleting surveillance video, according to police records.

While detectives were unable to recover large portions of the deleted video, they did find footage of Johari touching the woman's body inappropriately as she slept, records show.

Johari and another suspect, Marvin Brown, told police in 2012 that they were "routinely" purging old video surveillance files, and it was coincidental that the deleted portions were from the night when the crime reportedly occurred, even though those were the only portions that were missing, records show.

A search warrant was served at the bar in November 2012, but Johari was not arrested until July 2014 because police were waiting forDNA testing results. The Department of Public Safety conducted the DNA test, which did not show Johari's DNA on the victim's body, according to Lt. Mike Pooley, a Tempe police spokesman.

Story continues

Tempe police have yet to comment about the timing of Johari's arrest on July 2.

Johari faces allegations of sexual abuse and unlawfully taking photos without authorization. Pooley urged anyone with information about the case or other possible victims to contact Tempe Police Department.

Johari was released from jail with electronic monitoring on July 3, records show.

His next court appearance is scheduled for July 17.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Tempe bar owner arrested