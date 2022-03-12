Tempe police confirm shooting near Guadalupe and Kyrene roads

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

Springdale Police detectives are asking for the public's help in identifying a man caught on camera repeatedly kicking another man on the ground until he fell unconscious. The assault happened on June 12, 2021 at around 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Springdale Super 8. Police said they were called for reports of a man knocked unconscious. Surveillance footage shows a man walking up to the victim in the parking lot and, "unprovoked and without warning" punching the victim in the head, knocking him to the ground. Once the victim was on the ground, police said the suspect kicked him several times in the head, knocking him unconscious. As the victim laid unconscious on the ground, the suspect kicked him in the head again, police said. Anyone with information on the assault or the suspect in this case should contact Detective Tuazon at 513.346.5760 or at rtuazon@springdale.org. Anonymous tips can be made to Crimestoppers at 513.352.3040.