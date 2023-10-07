Tempe Police looking for suspect in alleged sexual assault

TEMPE, Ariz. - Officials with the Tempe Police Department say they are looking for a person in connection with a sexual assault.

According to a statement, officers were called to the area of 8th Street and Gary Drive in Tempe, which is located southeast of the intersection of University Drive and Dorsey Lane, at around 3:41 a.m. on Oct. 6 for a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they discovered that the suspect entered the home by unknown means, and a person was sexually assaulted.

"The suspect fled the area on foot prior to Police arrival," read a portion of the statement. "An extensive search and canvass of the area was conducted. Additionally, the Tempe Police Criminal Investigations Bureau is actively investigating all evidence and information."

Police did not release any description of the suspect, but did release a photo of the suspect along with the statement. In the photo, the suspect's face was partially covered.

Anyone with information should call police.

