Tempe Town Lake shooting leaves 1 injured; police searching for shooter

A search was underway for a suspect who shot and injured a man early Sunday in a parking lot at Tempe Town Lake, according to police.

Tempe officers and Tempe Fire Medical Rescue responded to reports of a shooting at the north side of Tempe Town Lake in the area of Lake View Drive. Police found an injured man, who was then taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment, police said.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated the victim was walking in a parking lot with his friends when an unidentified suspect approached and shot him before leaving the area in an unknown vehicle.

The victim was in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the investigation remained ongoing and details were limited.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: One injured, police looking for suspect in Tempe Town Lake shooting