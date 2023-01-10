‘Temper Tantrum:’ Man upset he can’t buy cigarettes destroys displays, launches trash can

A man upset he was not allowed to buy cigarettes threw a “temper tantrum” that could lead to criminal charges, Clayton County Police say.

Investigators say the man lost it inside a store on Rock Cut Road. Staff at the store say the man did not have an ID so they would not sell him cigarettes.

Video Clayton County Police posted on Facebook shows the man knock over displays, destroy a credit card reader, toss things out of a cooler, and throw a trash can across the store.

The man also threatened to shoot the cashier, according to Clayton County Police.

Investigators say the man is driving a Dodge Ram with white bumpers, black rims and oversized mirrors.

If you have any information you are asked to call 770-477-3630.

