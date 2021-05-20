Temperance man receives maximum sentence for causing injury crash

May 20—A Lucas County judge sentenced a Temperance man to the maximum prison sentence on Thursday after he failed to turn himself in for injuring another driver in a head-on crash.

Patrick Finley, 37, left a bar on Feb. 5, 2020, and got behind the wheel of his vehicle in the midst of a snow storm. He caused a head-on crash in the 1800 block of Laskey Road, injuring Christine Stanley.

Finley attempted to flee from the crash, but he was stopped by victims in an earlier crash caused by Finley.

On Thursday, Judge Stacy Cook sentenced Finley to five years in prison for vehicular assault — reasoning the maximum sentence was necessary based on Finley's extensive record including alcohol-related driving offenses, his failure to turn himself into authorities, and previous treatment opportunities were offered but unsuccessful.

"Your addiction and personal choices are a danger to the community and the safety of the community outweighs your sentence," Judge Cook said.

The judge also suspended his driver's license for 10 years.

Judge Cook revoked Finley's bond after he entered a plea Nov. 15 to the vehicular assault charge but he didn't turn himself in. Finley also didn't show up to his Nov. 30 sentencing hearing.

He was arrested last week by federal marshals.

Finley apologized to Ms. Stanley on Thursday, claiming he wrongfully turned to drinking and driving that night in an attempt to cope with the news of serious illness in his family.

On Feb. 5, 2020, Finley caused a noninjury crash in the area, but he failed to stop. He continued driving to a nearby bar and the victims in the crash followed him.

Because of the snowfall that night, police only responded to injury crashes.

Finley left the bar and crashed into Ms. Stanley's vehicle, who suffered a fractured ankle.

The victims in the previous crash stopped Finley after he attempted to flee the scene.