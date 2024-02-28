The temperature swing in Des Moines this week missed an all-time record by 1 degree

This is only the second time on record that temperatures have dropped this sharply in Des Moines.

Everyone is waking up to bitter cold temperatures, which is a huge departure from the record warmth Monday. How unusual is a drop like this? The chart below shows it was the 2nd largest 36 hour temp drop on record for Des Moines. Down 66°, 2nd only to 67° in Feb '67. #iawx pic.twitter.com/wOH9yE429G — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 28, 2024

In just 36 hours, temperatures in Des Moines dropped 66 degrees, from 77 degrees around 4 p.m. Monday to 11 degrees around 4 a.m. Wednesday, according to a social media post from the National Weather Service's Des Moines office.

That's only 1 degree less than the record-holding 67-degree temperature drop in 1967, when temperatures went from 65 degrees to minus 2 degrees.

Overnight Tuesday, much of central Iowa saw wind gusts of more than 50 miles per hour. In southwest Sheffield, wind gusts reached 57 miles per hour. In Des Moines, they were 55 miles per hour.

🌬️ Here's a look at the peak wind gusts across central IA Tue and overnight. Many locations had NW winds gusting 50 mph or more! #iawx pic.twitter.com/5nugauGbXu — NWS Des Moines (@NWSDesMoines) February 28, 2024

Hazardous weather warning: Dangerous wind chills, fire risk continue in central Iowa

NWS Des Moines released a hazardous weather warning for much of central Iowa.

Wednesday and Thursday winds chills are expected to be in the teens below zero in the morning.

Iowa weather: What is wind chill and how is it calculated?

Thursday through next Tuesday, breezy conditions and low humidity are expected to again lead to high extreme fire weather conditions.

Des Moines temperatures returning to the 70s for the weekend

Temperatures are expected to start climbing again on Thursday. After an overnight low of 22 degrees, the day's high is expected to reach 57 degrees. Highs are forecast to be 61 degrees on Friday, 70 degrees on Saturday and 77 on Sunday. Breezy conditions are expected through the weekend.

Victoria Reyna-Rodriguez is a general assignment reporter for the Register. Reach her at vreynarodriguez@registermedia.com or follow her on Twitter @VictoriaReynaR.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Des Moines reaches a near-record temperature swing