Temperatures in Central New York warm up big-time this week

It won't feel like February – or even winter – across the Mohawk Valley this week and into the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a ridge of high pressure will pump in a warmer southwesterly breeze. This will mean temperatures in the 40s and 50s instead of the 20s and upper teens that are more typical for this time of year.

By this weekend, local temps will be over 15 degrees above average.

While NWS officials don't predict any records, set in the mid-50s, will be broken they admit the climate will be close to doing so.

The weather is going to be warmer than normal this week across the Mohawk Valley.

The temperature outlook features a run for the mid-40s and low-50s by late week and into the weekend.

“This pattern is unique, it doesn’t bring humid heat but rather dry heat so we'll have clear skies,” said Meteorologist Jake Chalupsky.

Fog will also begin to form, which is more typical in early spring than the dead of winter.

"We all deserve some calm weather after all the cloud coverage we've had," said Chalpusky. "Enjoy the sunshine while it's here."

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Central New York weather: Temperatures will rise big-time this week