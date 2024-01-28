Temperatures cool overnight, cold mornings to follow

Morning showers across Central Florida are due to a cold front sweeping the area.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said temperatures are mild now but won’t budge much through the afternoon.

There will be upper 60s and low 70s throughout the entire day.

Later this afternoon, full sunshine will return.

And skies will stay clear through the overnight.

It will get cold again tonight.

Hello winter, we’ve missed you. Or have we?

Lows will hit the 40s. Orlando will reach 45 degrees.

Cold mornings will return almost every morning of this upcoming work week.

