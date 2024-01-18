Temperatures could hit freezing mark in KC area Thursday. But when will bitter cold return?

While temperatures have warmed since Wednesday in the Kansas City metro, bitter cold air and strong winds are expected to return to end the week, according to the National Weather Service.

On Thursday, temperatures could hit a high around 32 degrees with light winds around 5 mph to 7 mph in the afternoon. Between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. there will be a slight chance for snow across the metro.

Temperatures will plummet overnight to a low around 3 degrees with wind chill values between negative 3 degrees and negative 13 degrees.

Friday’s high is predicted to reach about 12 degrees with wind chill values between negative 6 degrees and negative 16 degrees. Winds could be between 13 mph and 18 mph with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Overnight lows could reach negative 4 degrees with wind chill values between negative 9 and negative 14 degrees.

Bitter cold temperatures are expected to continue Saturday with a high around 12 degrees and an overnight low around 4 degrees.

Temperatures are predicted to start warming up Sunday, with a high around 31 and an overnight low around 27 degrees. Monday could warm to a high around 38 degrees and a low near 34 degrees.