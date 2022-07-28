Temperatures could hit triple digits again in Northwest

CLAIRE RUSH and GILLIAN FLACCUS
·5 min read

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Heat wave duration records could be broken in the Pacific Northwest this week and authorities are expanding capacity at some cooling centers as temperatures near triple digits are forecast to extend into the weekend.

“For the next several days through Saturday we’re going to be within a few degrees of 100 every day,” said Colby Neuman, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon.

Temperatures in Oregon’s largest city are forecast to soar to 101 degrees Fahrenheit (38.3 Celsius) again on Friday. On Tuesday, Portland set daily record 102 F (38.9 C).

Seattle on Tuesday also reported a new record daily high of 94 F (34.4 C). The heat spell was forecast to last into Saturday in western Washington as well.

The National Weather Service has extended the excessive heat warnings from Thursday through Saturday evening.

The duration of the heat wave puts Portland “in the running” for tying its longest streak of six consecutive days of 95 F (35 C) or higher, Neuman said.

Climate change is fueling longer heat waves in the Pacific Northwest, a region where weeklong heat spells were historically rare, according to climate experts.

On Wednesday, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office said at least two people have died from suspected hyperthermia during the heat wave, KGW reported. One death occurred in Portland on Monday, the Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office said. The state medical examiner’s office said the heat-related death designation is preliminary and could change after further investigation.

Heat-related 911 calls in Portland have tripled in recent days, from an estimated eight calls on Sunday to 28 calls on Tuesday, said Dan Douthit, a spokesperson for the city’s Bureau of Emergency Management. Most calls involved a medical response, Douthit added.

Multnomah County said more people have been visiting emergency departments for heat-related symptoms.

Emergency department visits “have remained elevated since Sunday,” the county said in a statement. “In the past three days, hospitals have treated 13 people for heat illness, when they would normally expect to see two or three.”

People working or exercising outside, along with older people, were among those taken to emergency departments, the statement added.

People in Portland’s iconic food cart industry are among those who work outside. Many food trucks have shut down as sidewalks sizzle.

Rico Loverde, the chef and owner of the food cart Monster Smash Burgers, said the temperature inside his cart is generally 20 degrees hotter than the outdoor temperature, making it 120 F (48.9 C) inside his tiny business this week.

Loverde said he closes down if it reaches above 95 F (35 C) because his refrigerators overheat and shut down. Last week, even with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid-90s, Loverde got heat stroke from working in his cart for hours, he said.

“It hurts; it definitely hurts. I still pay my employees when we’re closed like this because they have to pay the bills too, but for a small business it’s not good,” he said Tuesday.

Multnomah County said its four emergency overnight cooling shelters were at half capacity on Tuesday with 130 people spending the night. But anticipating more demand, officials decided to expand capacity at the four sites to accommodate nearly 300 people.

William Nonluecha, who lives in a tent in Portland, sought out shade with some friends as the temperature soared Wednesday afternoon. Nonluecha was less than a minute’s walk from a cooling shelter set up by local authorities but wasn’t aware it was open. He said the heat in his tent was almost unbearable.

His friend Mel Taylor, who was homeless last year but now has transitional housing, said during a record-breaking heat wave last summer a man in a tent near his died from heat exhaustion and no one realized it. He’s afraid the same thing might happen this summer.

“He was in his tent for like a week and the smell, that’s how they figured out that he was dead,” Taylor said. “It’s sad.”

Residents and officials in the Northwest have been trying to adjust to the likely reality of longer, hotter heat waves following last summer’s deadly “heat dome” weather phenomenon that prompted record temperatures and deaths.

About 800 people died in Oregon, Washington and British Columbia during that heat wave, which hit in late June and early July. The temperature at the time soared to an all-time high of 116 F (46.7 C) in Portland and smashed heat records in cities and towns across the region. Many of those who died were older and lived alone.

Other regions of the U.S. often experience temperatures of 100 degrees. But in regions like the Pacific Northwest, people are not as acclimated to the heat and are more susceptible to it, said Craig Crandall, a professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center.

“There’s a much greater risk for individuals in areas such as the Northwest to have higher instances of heat-related injuries and death,” Crandall said.

Officials in Seattle and Portland on Tuesday issued air quality advisories expected to last through Saturday, warning that smog may reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Farther south, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory on Wednesday for western Nevada and northeast California that is set to last from the late Thursday morning until Saturday night. Across the region, near record daytime high temperatures will range from 99 to 104 degrees F (37.22 to 40 C).

___

AP reporter Gabe Stern contributed from Carson City, Nevada.

___

Claire Rush is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues. Follow her on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • UN experts urge Hong Kong authorities to repeal security law

    Independent human rights experts backed by the United Nations called Wednesday on authorities in Hong Kong to repeal a national security law that squelched protests and criticism over China's tightening grip on the semi-autonomous region. The U.N.-backed Human Rights Committee added its voice to independent advocacy groups that have said the National Security Law was passed by the National People's Congress in Beijing without adequately consulting the people of Hong Kong. The findings were published Wednesday after a string of hearings — including Hong Kong authorities — earlier this month.

  • Strong quake kills 5, injures dozens in northern Philippines

    In the capital, hospital patients were evacuated and terrified people rushed outdoors. The 7-magnitude quake was centered in a mountainous area of Abra province, said Renato Solidum, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, who described the midmorning shaking as a major earthquake. At least five people died — mostly in collapsed structures.

  • Fed's Powell's absence of specific guidance leaves analysts to fill the gaps

    After the U.S. central bank raised its policy target interest rate on Wednesday by three-quarters of a percent for the second month in a row, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did something he hasn't done since rate hikes began in March: He avoided putting exact numbers to the size of the next rate hike. That didn't stop analysts from filling in the gaps - and fill them they did, with some arguing the omission was a signal the Fed would soon pivot to a slower pace of rate hikes, and others arguing just the opposite. What was not clear, as the vigorous debate over the Fed's next step erupted, is who will turn out to be right.

  • The Chinese Megacity Where Masks Are Rare and Clubs Are Packed

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping’s Covid Zero strategy has become notorious internationally for its grueling lockdowns. But in the southwestern megacity Chongqing, signs of China’s signature pandemic policy disrupting daily life are hard to find.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights o

  • Ja'Marr Chase: I 'kinda' lied about buying Joe Burrow clothes in GQ article

    Ja'Marr Chase said he's talked to Joe Burrow since his appendectomy, but said the conversation wasn't about how he was feeling but instead about him saying he buys Burrow clothes in a recent GQ article.

  • Climate change: UK sea level rise speeding up - Met Office

    The Met Office's annual look at our climate says higher temperatures are the new normal.

  • Hawaii pair accused of conspiracy, taking IDs of dead babies

    A U.S. defense contractor and his wife who lived for decades under the identities of two dead Texas children have been charged with identity theft and conspiring against the government, according to federal court records unsealed in Honolulu. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison, both in their 60s, who allegedly lived for decades under the names Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague, respectively, were arrested Friday in Kapolei on the island of Oahu. A “close associate” said Morrison lived in Romania while it was a Soviet bloc country, Muehleck said.

  • Moeen Ali claims bragging rights after rapid half-century against South Africa

    The all-rounder starred alongside Jonny Bairstow as the hosts went one up in the T20 series with a 41-run win.

  • Hall of Famers in push for baseball in cricket-mad region

    Two Hall of Fame baseball players are leading a push to bring the sport that made them famous to India, Pakistan and the Middle East. Former New York Yankees pitcher Mariano Rivera and ex-Cincinnati Reds shortstop Barry Larkin are the familiar faces behind the United International Baseball League. The UIBL plans to bring professional baseball to an area of the world more associated with another bat-on-ball sport — cricket.

  • Despite mother’s pleas, UNC discharged a young man in crisis. He died 74 minutes later.

    The death is one reason federal regulators threatened to cancel Medicare at UNC Medical Center unless major problems with patient care were fixed. The state-owned hospital made required improvements, it says.

  • Packworks makes operations easier for sari-sari stores in the Philippines

    Sari-saris are small neighborhood stores in the Philippines that are often run on pen and paper ledgers. Inspired by a motorcycle journey, Packworks is on a mission to change that, with a mobile enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform that just raised $2 million led by logistics group Fast Group and CVC Capital Partners, with participation from ADB Ventures, Arise, Techstars and IdeaSpace Foundation. The startup will use its new funding to develop its super app, called The Pack, by increasing its platform offerings, such as optimizing store operations, including funding access for businesses, and order management across the entire supply chain.

  • Colorado's North Hit by Severe Thunderstorms

    The National Weather Service (NWS) issued severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings for parts of northern Colorado on Wednesday, July 27.Footage shot by Howard Gebhart shows lightning flashing through dark storm clouds near Fort Collins.The NWS warned of hail as large as inches for the nearby Masonville and Glen Haven areas, as well as gusts of up to 60 mph. Credit: Howard Gebhart via Storyful

  • Tropics watch: Hurricane Center watching 3 tropical waves in Atlantic basin

    The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October.

  • Flagstaff mayor declares state of emergency; shelter-in-place order issued for flood areas

    Flagstaff mayor Paul Deasy declared a state of emergency in connection with post-wildfire flooding Wednesday.

  • Northern California braces for extreme heat this week, with forecast highs up to 115

    Forecasters issued excessive heat warnings for Thursday and Friday in the northern Sacramento Valley, Trinity County and Siskiyou County.

  • Scorching heat wave in Pacific Northwest to linger longer than expected

    “We warmed up the forecast for the latter part of this week,” said David Bishop, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Portland, Oregon. His office is now forecasting 100 or 101 degrees for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

  • Major flooding is nothing new to the St. Louis area. More about the 1993 ‘Great Flood’

    Here’s a glimpse of the Great Flood of 1993’s effects on St. Louis and when else in history the Mississippi River has reached record-setting crests.

  • Why has Miami suddenly gone from wet to dry? And will it really feel like 100 again?

    Where did the rain go?

  • Rare footage shows 3 orcas killing a great white shark to eat its liver, supporting theory about why the species is fleeing South African waters

    A study last month suggested a pair of orca whales terrorizing great white sharks was causing the apex predator to flee the coast of South Africa.

  • NHC watching 3 tropical waves, including 1 in Caribbean. No development expected over next 5 days

    A weak tropical wave is bringing thunderstorms to South Florida today.