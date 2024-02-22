Temperatures will fall in the 30s overnight
After a sunny day, light snow is likely Friday night.
After a sunny day, light snow is likely Friday night.
A production version of the Renault 4 EV was spotted out testing. The spy photos show it retains the concept's retro looks.
Stewart will be eligible to return to the Pistons' lineup for their Feb. 27 game.
'Like sinking into a cloud,' wrote one fan. Grab 'em while they're on sale for their lowest price on the web.
The average rate for a 30-year fixed loan reached 7.16% on Thursday and has remained above 7% the last seven days.
With a pair of these, even the sweatiest workout won't stop the music.
Judge Arthur Engoron rejects a motion by former President Donald Trump that would have granted him a 30-day delay to begin repaying the massive $355 million financial fraud judgment against him.
A new paint using nanosphere-based ink could weigh just 10 percent that of traditional options. It could have financial and environmental benefits.
The growing fear that there is not enough semiconductor supply to meet the AI demand is adding new urgency to the effort to bring chipmaking back on US soil.
As the NBA season resumes, here are the most important things to keep an eye on between now and mid-April.
Creative ad agency McKinney developed a quiz game called “Are You Blacker than ChatGPT?” to shine a light on AI bias. The game tests a person’s knowledge of Black culture against what ChatGPT has been trained to know about the Black community. “It’s interesting because it’s billed as this bot that knows everything, and it’s like, clearly, you don’t know everything, especially when it comes to things that aren’t white-specific,” Meghan Woods, a copywriter at McKinney and one of the game’s creators, told TechCrunch.
From Blue Apron to Green Chef, you'll find an easier, more convenient way to get dinner on the table.
'Excellent reflectors' — boasting over 5,000 5-star reviews, this indispensable roadside aid is a top choice for anyone who drives a car.
I wear these lightweight kicks with everything from jeans to skirts and dresses — and they start at just $49.
On the ticket: AirPods for $99, a smart TV for under $160 and a Roomba for just $169.
A third atmospheric river this month is bringing flooding and mudslides to parts of waterlogged California. Here’s the latest on the storm.
Uber Eats will soon be offering autonomous food delivery service in Tokyo, Japan — its first outside the US.
Should additional information come to light, the investigation could be reopened by authorities.
We did the legwork for you and compiled the sweetest bargains that you can shop this holiday weekend.
With the proposed update, people would no longer be expected to isolate themselves for five days.
The Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning were once in short supply, but the automaker has recently cut prices for both EVs.