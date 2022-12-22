Temperatures plummet in Colorado as arctic air barrels through the nation
AccuWeather's Tony Laubach reported live from Denver, where he witnessed temperatures drop 50 degrees in just a matter of hours on Dec. 21.
An arctic airmass is moving into Colorado, dropping temperatures dangerously low with wind chills as low as -50 degrees across both the plains and mountains. Denver will see a high of only 2 degrees, with a low of -11 degrees.
Arctic air still on track to hit the eastern part of the state on Thursday
A powerful snowstorm could grind holiday travel to a halt in the coming days, and in Chicago, it has the potential to evolve into an all-out blizzard that is expected to become one of the worst in recent memory for the Windy City, even if snowfall totals end up well short of giant snowstorms of the past. The January 1967 blizzard is regarded as the worst snowstorm on record in Chicago. A whopping 23 inches of snow fell from Jan. 26-27, breaking the previous snow record for the city of 19 inches
The National Weather Service and the Ohio Department of Transportation are urging folks to prepare and get holiday errands done before Friday.
