Temperatures to plummet in southwestern US, bringing the risk of a freeze to agricultural areas

Freezing air at night will pose a risk to tender crops and unprotected pipes over interior Southern California and in much of the southwestern United States into the end of this week.

The cold weather is trailing two storms that brought heavy snow to the interior Southwest over the past week. The most recent storm dropped more than a foot of snow on portions of New Mexico and will continue into Wednesday.



Following the locally strong winds from Tuesday and to a lesser extent on Wednesday, a freeze is likely in some of the agricultural valleys of Southern California, where calm conditions develop at night.

The coldest part of the night is typically within an hour or two of sunrise.

In Southern California, the early morning hours of Wednesday and Thursday may bring the risk of a freeze.

"The greatest risk will be to tender vegetable crops and berries grown in the region, including in the San Joaquin and the Imperial valleys," according to AccuWeather Agricultural Meteorologist Dale Mohler.



In this Jan. 31, 2012 photo, a farm worker carries heads of romaine lettuce in the lettuce fields near Holtville, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)





Protective measures, such as spraying operations, are advised to guard against temperatures that dip to or below the freezing mark for a few hours.

Temperatures at ground level tend to be several degrees lower than that of 5 or 6 feet off the ground, where official measurements are taken.

"Most citrus crops should be okay, especially the oranges which have a thick rind and can withstand temperatures in the upper 20s to the lower 30s Fahrenheit for a few hours with few or no problems," Mohler said.

In some cases, freezing temperatures of short duration can sweeten the taste.

Thinner-rind lemons may have some issues if the air stays well below freezing for an extended period.

People with tender plants outside of the major cities may want to cover them or bring potted plants indoors for the next couple of days.



