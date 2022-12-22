Temperatures plunge as winter weather moves across the US
Many states are seeing dramatic temperature drops as winter weather and blizzards with bomb cyclone potential move across the country.
"Dress in layers, and carry a winter kit," a meteorologist advised as extreme cold, snowfall and gusty winds were forecast through Friday.
The National Weather Service previously issued a watch, but today issued a Winter Storm Warning starting Thursday morning.
Snow accumulations and wind gusts are expected throughout Michigan this holiday weekend — making travel hazardous.
A dangerous blizzard will become a bomb cyclone as it wallops the Midwest and Great Lakes this week, with damaging winds also spreading toward the East Coast and creating a travel nightmare for millions ahead of the Christmas holiday weekend.
Meteorologists are tracking the storm and predict that its effects will begin to be widely felt by Wednesday night and quickly intensify over the next few days
A Christmas blizzard is expected to turn into a bomb cyclone this week, snarling highway and airport traffic across much of the U.S. with freezing temps, high winds and snow.
Start your day with the latest weather news – Christmas week blizzard, life-threatening cold temperatures and a holiday travel warning.
CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran has a look at the weather warnings and watches ahead of the winter storm
A major winter storm system won’t bring us a lot of snow to close out the week, but it will be a two-hour temperature drop like many of us have not seen in decades.
Feet of drifting snow and wind gusts up to 60 mph stranded truck drivers last week for several days at a South Dakota fuel stop until their rigs could be unburied from mounds of snow.
Could Milwaukee see its first bona fide blizzard in more than a decade this week? Snowfall totals are still uncertain for the system headed our way.
Accumulating snow, blizzard conditions expected in Iowa with upcoming winter storm
Meteorologists are warning about the dangerously cold temperatures predicted, especially for Christmas Eve.
A winter storm hit Hawaii right as the rest of the nation faces severe weather, causing flooding and some closures across the islands.
