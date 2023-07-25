Temperatures reach 110 degrees for record 25th straight day in Phoenix as summer swelter continues

Phoenix's record-breaking summer of heat continues as the city has recorded temperatures above 110 degrees for 25 consecutive days, extending a national record among large U.S. cities.

It's not necessarily cool at night, either. Another streak was extended on Monday when the low was recorded at 94 degrees in Phoenix, making it 14 days in a row with lows above 90, which is another national record among larger U.S. cities, according to Kenneth Kunkel, an atmospheric scientist at North Carolina State University.

Temperatures reached 116 degrees in Phoenix on Monday, which tied the daily record for July 24 and marked the 11th day with temperatures above 115 degrees this month in the area.

Phoenix's streak of days over 110 degrees, which now sits at 25, broke the previous record of 18 days which was set in 1974, as previously reported by The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network.

Looking forward, the city may not see relief soon. An excessive heat warning, which has been in place in Phoenix since July 1, has been extended until July 27.

A crayon melts on scorching asphalt in Phoenix on July 22, 2023. The National Weather Service recorded a temperature of 116 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor at 2 p.m.

Heat breaks records in Colorado, Texas

Arizona is not the only place in the U.S. that has seen record-breaking temperatures. Throughout July, temperatures have continually been high globally, with the Earth seeing its hottest day on record, hitting 63 degrees Fahrenheit earlier this month.

Heat records have also been broken in parts of Colorado, Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Wyoming.

According to the National Weather Service, 46 million people have been under heat alerts in the last 30 days.

On Tuesday morning, parts of Arizona, Nevada and California were under excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service.

What will the weather look like this week?

This week, people residing in the Lower 48 can continue to expect hot temperatures this week, according to Monday's forecast from the National Weather Service.

Record-breaking temperatures could continue, the NWS warned, stating that highs could be possible in from parts of the Southwest into the Southern Plains and across South Florida.

"Over the next several days, nearly all of the Lower 48 will have above average temperatures as the Southwest to Southern Plains upper ridge builds to the east and northeast," the NWS forecasted.

The one exception could be the area between the Northern Rockies to the Pacific Northwest, where a forecasted cold front will produce below average temperatures.

This past weekend proved challenging with the heat as more than 75 million Americans were under excessive heat warnings, heat advisories and excessive heat watches as of Saturday.

Additionally, at least 18 heat-related deaths have been confirmed in the Phoenix area since April. 69 deaths in the Phoenix metro area are suspected of being heat-related as of July 15, according to a letter from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs to the state's utility companies.

