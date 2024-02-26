Temperatures to reach 60s Tuesday before cold front causes snow and 40 degree drop in central Wisconsin

While Tuesday's weather may inspire some central Wisconsin residents to pull out their T-shirts and shorts, it isn't time to put away those winter clothes quite yet.

Tuesday's temperatures are expected to be in the low 60s, said Roy Eckberg, National Weather Service meteorologist. The unseasonably warm day is being caused by mild Pacific air going across the country.

However, Wednesday will be a reminder that winter isn't quite over yet. The high temperature on Wednesday is predicted to be in the lower 20s as a cold front makes its way to the area. To make matters worse, about a half inch of snow is predicted for central Wisconsin, which will be followed by rain, then temperatures in the teens, Eckberg said. On Wednesday morning, drivers could find slippery road conditions on their way to work.

The temperatures will then go up again, predicted to get into the 60s this weekend.

Central Wisconsin is on track to have its warmest February on record, Eckberg said. It's also on track for its warmest winter on record, he said.

"We're probably going to beat it by several degrees," Eckberg said.

Warm winter could have harmful effects, including a bad wildfire season

The unusually warm winter could have some harmful effects, Eckberg said. People are having their spring flowers, like tulips bloom already and insects are coming out of hibernation. They may not make it through a sudden temperature drop.

Without a spring snowmelt from winter snow, there could be a bad wildfire season this spring, Eckberg said..

"If we get into March with 60s and 70s and little precipitation, fires could be a big concern," he said.

On Monday morning, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued a warning that the fire danger across the state is high.

"As temperatures rise and more people get outside early this week the Department of Natural Resources asks the public to stay vigilant and avoid burning because of high fire danger statewide," the news release said.

The DNR is suspending burning permits in 25 counties. So far this year, the DNR has responded to more than 50 wildfires in the state, burning 160 acres.

Pittsville Fire Chief Jerry Minor said his department has responded to two wildfires already this year.

"It is extremely unusual for us in February," Minor said.

