Temperatures reaching mid-70s on Saturday in Central Florida

After waking up to temperatures in the 50s, Central Florida will warm up to reach temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday, Spectrum News 13 meteorologist Zach Covey said.

There will be cloud coverage throughout the day, Covey said, but it will not hinder today’s warmer temperatures.

The high today will be 78 degrees and the low will be 56 degrees.