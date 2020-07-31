As temperatures rise with coronavirus cases, experts eye impact of air conditioning

As the summer heat and new cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge in much of the country, scientists are warily watching what potential impact retreating into air conditioned spaces may be having on the further spread of the virus.

Under normal circumstances, health care professionals encourage the public to seek refuge from high temperatures in the comfort of an air-conditioned space. But these are hardly normal circumstances.

MORE: Risk versus reward: How safe are popular summer outdoor activities?

While individuals can take steps to protect themselves, a growing body of research suggests that indoor spaces with poor ventilation or lack of new air can raise the risk of the virus' spread, according to infectious disease aerobiologist Dr. Donald Milton of the University of Maryland.

“Anytime we are going into a closed environment, we are at higher risk,” Milton told ABC News. He added that he was most concerned about people “going to a cooling center where ... the air conditioning is not filtering air or bringing in outside air -- and a lot of people are close together.”

PHOTO: Shoppers wearing protective masks stand in the check-out line at an Albertsons Cos. grocery store in San Diego, California, June 22, 2020. (Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More

Milton's worries were in part formed by research he and an international team of scientists published earlier this month that looked at the spread of the influenza virus, which causes the seasonal flu. The research found that the flu virus might be spread through the air, as fine droplets, rather than through large droplet spray, as was previously believed.

Moreover, the research revealed the virus’s infection rate appeared to drop in well-ventilated areas. Since both influenza and COVID-19 are respiratory viruses, Milton said his findings could mean that the types of closed spaces people typically go to escape the summer heat, when crowded with people close together, could also be ideal locations for virus spread.

And though Milton said he was especially concerned about cooling centers, a study recently published by researchers at the University of Minnesota and undergoing peer review suggested that the particular indoor setting and even the position of the ventilation could impact how well it did against potential viral-containing particles. With schools scrambling to prepare for fall, the University of Minnesota study included a classroom simulation.

MORE: Ventilation systems can change spread of potential viral particles indoors: Study

Dr. Edward Nardell, a professor at Harvard Medical School, previously said that lower-risk spaces, such as office buildings, still often also force people to rebreathe non-fresh air.

In a recent presentation, Nardell cited his work with drug-resistant strains of tuberculosis as a possible parallel to the current coronavirus situation, noting to The Harvard Gazette in late June that, “As people go indoors in hot weather and the rebreathed air fraction goes up, the risk of infection is quite dramatic.” Nardell added that the same principle applies to extremely cold weather, which also forces people indoors.

Some infectious disease experts also suggest that recycled airflow caused by air conditioners could alter the widely held understanding – shared by both the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – that virus-carrying air droplets rarely travel further than six feet. It was a fear raised months ago in a CDC-published, peer-reviewed study drafted by Chinese government researchers.

MORE: To study coronavirus in the air, all eyes on a Chinese restaurant

PHOTO: Shoppers wear masks while shopping at South Coast Plaza Monday, July 13, 2020 in Costa Mesa, Calif. (Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) More

The Chinese study focused in on the circumstances surrounding a small outbreak that was traced back to a restaurant in Guangzhou, China – a coastal city of 13 million situated just north of Hong Kong. At the restaurant, according to the studies, 10 diners seated at three different tables inside the restaurant’s windowless, third-floor dining space became infected with the virus within two weeks of having lunch there.