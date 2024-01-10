Temperatures rise and fall as more storms head our way for the weekend

Central Florida is drying out and cooling down as the sever storms move out of our area.

As the storms pass, the rain tapers off Tuesday evening and temperatures drop overnight.

Temperatures will drop down into the 40s overnight and rise and hit the 50s by Wednesday morning.

The sun returns Wednesday, despite cooler temperatures, but temperatures will return to the 40s by Thursday morning.

Thursday night into Friday, more rain and storms, and more 80-degree weather.

