As temperatures rise, tigers get chicken ice pops at Thai zoo

  • A tiger plays in water at a tiger zoo in Chaing Mai
  • A cheetah licks an ice cube in a tiger zoo in Chiang Mai
  • A tiger plays in water at a tiger zoo in Chiang Mai
  • A tiger plays in water at a tiger zoo in Chiang Mai
  • A man feeds a tiger cub at a tiger zoo in Chiang Mai
1 / 5

As temperatures rise, tigers get chicken ice pops at Thai zoo

A tiger plays in water at a tiger zoo in Chaing Mai
Vorasit Satienlerk
·1 min read

By Vorasit Satienlerk

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (Reuters) - Tigers were fed frozen chicken 'popsicles' and enticed to splash in a wading pool at a Thai zoo on Thursday as temperatures rose.

Around 50 of the big cats live at the Tiger Kingdom zoo in Chiang Mai, 700km (435 miles) north of Bangkok, according to Patchara Chanted, coordinator of the tiger handlers there.

"Tigers will save their energy during most of the day by lying down or trying to exert themselves as little as possible," said Patchara. "But if it gets too hot for them, they will start panting like cats or dogs to avoid heat stroke."

"We provide some activities in the water or a toy to help them cool down."

Two tigers splashed in a pool, jumping to swat at a bunch of leaves held above the water by a handler. Twice daily during the summer months, the tigers are fed chicken encased in ice blocks.

Thailand's hot season began at the end of February and temperatures are expected to rise as high as 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit).

(Reporting by Vorasit Satienlerk; Writing by Karishma Singh; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Recommended Stories

  • Fashion retailers bet bras with wires and a splash of color will sell this spring

    After a year of nesting in pastel-colored loungewear, shoppers are opting for styles with floral prints, feel-good slogans and statement jewelry to jazz up working-from-home outfits as optimism makes a comeback in spring collections, designers and retailers told Reuters. While neutral, comfortable clothing remains more popular than in a normal spring, retailers from Neiman Marcus to Walmart and Macy’s Inc reported growing sales of bright, optimistic color, flowy fabrics or dresses for the first time since the start of the pandemic as shoppers prepared for a return to normal life. “We’re seeing a return to occasion dresses and even bras with wires,” Marie Ivanoff-Smith, fashion director at department store Nordstrom, told Reuters.

  • Officials found an unaccompanied 4-year-old boy walking toward the US border, as Biden faces a surge in migrant children trying to enter

    Mexico's National Migration Institute said the boy, from Honduras, was found alone and walking toward the US border near the Rio Grande river.

  • Honduras police turn back U.S.-bound migrant caravan

    CORINTO, Honduras (Reuters) -Honduran police on Tuesday turned back a U.S.-bound caravan of hundreds of migrants for lacking proper identification papers and proof of negative coronavirus tests, helping the U.S. government contain pressure on its southern border. The migrants, mostly young adults with backpacks and women carrying children, had begun walking in the early morning from a bus terminal in the northern city of San Pedro Sula to nearby Choloma, where they hitched rides on trucks and buses. The group was the second large caravan to set out from Honduras this year.

  • Bill in hundreds of thousands for Australian oyster farm decimated by floods

    Oyster farmer Brett Harper glides over the water to his lease, checking on what remains after devastating floods left his business on Australia's east coast in tatters. Harper has farmed the Sydney Rock oyster for 27 years in Dunbogan, 370 km (230 miles) north of Sydney, producing about 45,000 dozen a year. Now he faces a repair bill of about A$300,000 ($228,000) after floodwater washed away his oysters and ripped up infrastructure.

  • Trump must face a defamation lawsuit over Summer Zervos' sexual-assault claims, court rules

    Donald Trump must now face a lawsuit after branding the former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos a liar for her claims he sexually assaulted her.

  • Evangelical radio star Dave Ramsey's company says it fires employees if they have premarital sex

    According to court filings, Ramsey Solutions says it fired nine employees in recent years for violating its "righteous living" code.

  • This isn't your ex-president's 'Infrastructure Week.' Biden plan is big, serious and paid for.

    The American Jobs Plan is not just a response to past failures. It's essential for our national future. We cannot recover or grow or be safe without it.

  • Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai among seven activists found guilty over protests

    Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran politician Martin Lee are among those facing time in prison.

  • Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' over Framing documentary

    The singer says she did not watch all of Framing Britney Spears but was nonetheless "embarrassed" by it.

  • Bank of Japan 'tankan' survey upbeat over economic recovery

    A closely watched economic survey by the Bank of Japan shows growing optimism as the world’s third-largest economy grapples with the damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The quarterly “tankan” survey’s headline index for big manufacturers’ sentiment stood at plus 5 in March, a considerable improvement over the minus 10 marked in December, and more positive than the forecast at plus 4. The survey reported Thursday highlights a steady recovery in sentiment over the last three quarters, to levels before COVID-19 began in late 2019.

  • Florida and LSU pro days underway. Miami Dolphins in prospect heaven

    The Miami Dolphins have to love the past two days. Love it!

  • Brazil: Political crisis and Covid surge rock Bolsonaro

    President Bolsonaro is left reeling after record deaths and the resignation of military chiefs.

  • 22 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'How I Met Your Mother'

    The sitcom is well-known for its controversial ending, but there are plenty of things even the biggest fans might not know about the show.

  • Beyond the pandemic: London tourism braces for slow recovery

    The cobblestones are deserted at the Tower of London. England’s top paid attraction, which normally draws more than 3 million visitors a year, has been closed for all but a dozen weeks since the pandemic began and international tourism to London came to an almost-complete standstill. The quiet has been surreal for Amanda Clark, one of the Tower’s famous resident guards known as Yeoman Warders, or Beefeaters.

  • Is Canada turning the corner with Covid?

    Canada's lagging vaccine programme might be speeding up, but it's facing the fast spread of strains.

  • Brazil names new military chiefs amid tensions with Bolsonaro

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil's Defense Ministry on Wednesday named new commanders of its armed forces, a day after the previous three chiefs were sacked as part of President Jair Bolsonaro's unprecedented attempt to meddle in the military. Paulo Sergio Nogueira de Oliveira will take over the army, Almir Garnier the navy and Carlos Almeida Baptista Júnior the air force, said Defense Minister Walter Braga Netto in his first news conference since assuming his new role this week. As he announced the names, Braga Netto said the armed forces remained faithful to their constitutional mission.

  • These Modern Dressers Prove That Style and Function Are One and the Same

    Organic materials tend to soften the look of a space, no matter the style, and this soft-close dresser is proof that a modern dresser can take many forms. Get it now! Though a completely mirrored chest of drawers feels ultra-contemporary, the seriously symmetrical design recalls the glamour of early-19th-century Empire furniture. Get it now! When it comes to coastal-chic pieces, Serena & Lily is our go-to.

  • Commentary: Corporate America speaks out against Georgia's voting law. MLB has not.

    MLB understandably needs some time to canvass owners and build consensus on moving the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta. So announce it on Jackie Robinson Day.

  • Covid: Australia falls 85% short of vaccine delivery goal

    The slow rollout sparks concern as Brisbane faces a possible extension of a citywide lockdown.

  • Swiss robots use UV light to zap viruses aboard passenger planes

    A robot armed with virus-killing ultraviolet light is being tested on Swiss airplanes, yet another idea aiming to restore passenger confidence and spare the travel industry more pandemic pain. UVeya, a Swiss start-up, is conducting the trials of the robots with Dubai-based airport services company Dnata inside Embraer jets from Helvetic Airways, a charter airline owned by Swiss billionaire Martin Ebner. Aircraft makers still must certify the devices and are studying the impact their UV light may have on interior upholstery, which could fade after many disinfections, UVeya co-founder Jodoc Elmiger said.