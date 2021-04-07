Tempered glass bowls have shattered when they shouldn’t. They’ve now been recalled

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Glass bowls used in cooking or storage shouldn’t shatter from normal use. That’s why 6,850 four-packs of Epicure Prep Bowls have been recalled in the United States and Canada.

The exact problem, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission alert: “The tempered glass bowl can break or shatter during use, posing a laceration hazard.”

Additionally, Epicure says it knows about “six reports of the prep bowls breaking or shattering in the United States and 35 reports in Canada, including one report of a minor cut on the finger.”

This covers four-packs with “1004242” printed on the box’s outside bottom. The bowls have purple tops.

Epicure is offering replacement — not refund — although consumers could probably get it if they pressed. To arrange replacement, refund or to answer questions, contact Epicure via email at customerexperience@epicure.com or call 855-668-5909, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time.

The Epicure Prep Bowls packaging.
The Epicure Prep Bowls packaging.

