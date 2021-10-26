Temple man accused of assaulting, terrorizing family out for a walk

Oct. 26—TEMPLE — A local man was arrested Saturday afternoon and accused of attacking a family and their dog walking on Jackson Mountain Road.

A man, woman, child and a dog were confronted by a man sitting on the other side of a bridge. He asked the family for identification, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. The family did not give him their IDs and the man became upset.

Anthony W. Jordan, 31, of Temple allegedly choked the father and threatened his life, Nichols said. The wife was shoved, the dog kicked and a child was hit in the leg, he said. The mother was able to call 911.

Jordan took off before police arrived. He was found walking on Route 4 in Strong by a game warden.

Jordan was arrested by Deputy Alex Frost and charged with three counts of assault, one count of aggravated assault, and one count each of terrorizing and violation of condition of release. The latter involved a separate incident in Oxford County.

Frost was assisted by Deputies Austin Couture and Sgt. Nathan Bean, state police Trooper Jillian Monahan and Farmington police Sgt. Jesse Clement. The incident was reported at 3:52 p.m.

Jordan was taken to the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. A judge set his bail at $1,000 or $500 with a supervised release agreement Monday, a corrections officer said, and he was still at the jail early in the afternoon.

A conviction for aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Convictions for assault and terrorizing each carry a penalty of 364 days in jail. A violation of condition of release charge is punishable by up to six months in jail.