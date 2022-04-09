Temple man indicted on assault, terrorizing charges

Apr. 9—FARMINGTON — A Temple man was indicted Thursday on charges of assaulting and terrorizing a family walking on Jackson Mountain Road on Oct. 23, 2021.

A Franklin County grand jury indicted Anthony W. Jordan, 32, on charges of aggravated assault, two counts each of assault and terrorizing, and one count of violation of condition of release. The latter is related to a separate case in Oxford County.

A man, woman, child and dog were confronted by a man, later identified as Jordan, sitting on the other side of a bridge. He asked the family for identification, Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. said. The family did not give him their IDs and he became upset.

Jordan is accused of choking the father and threatening his life, Nichols said.

The wife was allegedly shoved, the dog kicked and a child was hit in the leg, the sheriff said. The mother was able to call 911.

Jordan left before police arrived. He was found by a game warden, walking on Route 4 in Strong.

Deputies were also assisted by a state trooper and Farmington officer.

A conviction for aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Convictions for assault and terrorizing each carry a penalty of 364 days in jail. A violation of condition of release charge is punishable by up to six months in jail.