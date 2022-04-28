Temple man pleads not guilty to attack on family

Apr. 28—FARMINGTON — A Temple man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a six-count indictment in connection to assaulting and terrorizing a family walking on Jackson Mountain Road on Oct. 23, 2021, in Temple.

Attorney Kelly McMorran entered not guilty pleas on behalf of her client, Anthony W. Jordan, 32, at Farmington District Court.

Jordan was indicted April 7 on charges of aggravated assault, two counts each of assault and terrorizing, and one count of violation of condition of release related to a separate matter.

He is accused of confronting a man, a woman and a child who were walking with their dog. He asked for identification, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr. The family did not provide IDs and he became upset.

Jordan is accused of choking the father and threatening his life, Nichols said. The wife was allegedly shoved, the dog kicked and the child was hit in the leg, the sheriff said. The mother was able to call 911.

A conviction for aggravated assault is punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Convictions for assault and terrorizing each carry a penalty of 364 days in jail. A violation of condition of release is punishable by up to six months in jail.