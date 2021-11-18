Temple Terrace bank robber sought by police

Temple Terrace police are searching for a man who robbed a bank on Thursday morning.

The man, who appeared to be in his late 50s, entered the TD Bank, 9400 N 56th St., at about 9:41 a.m. and handed a teller a note demanding money. He then left with the money, police said.

It’s unclear if the hold-up Thursday is related to a bank robbery in Brandon on Nov. 8, though Hillsborough County sheriff’s officials said that robber appeared to be between 30 and 40. That man’s clothing and appearance were similar to a suspect being sought in an attempted bank robbery in Brandon on Nov. 4, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the Temple Terrace robbery can call police at (813) 989-7110.