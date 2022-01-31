Temple Terrace city official arrested on bribery, misconduct charges

TEMPLE TERRACE — A Temple Terrace city official was arrested early Monday on bribery and misconduct charges, according to jail records.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Amir Hossein Anisi just before 8 a.m. at the Temple Terrace city hall, records show. He faces two felony charges of “unlawful compensation or reward for official behavior” and official misconduct falsifying records. A note on the latter charge indicates it is labeled as “bid tampering.”

Anisi, 54, is listed on the city’s website as a community development director. Jail records list his occupation as an “inspector” for the city of Temple Terrace. He was being held on $9,500 bail.

Further details about the allegations were not immediately available.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the arrest. Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross and Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren are expected to attend.

This is a developing story. Check back with TampaBay.com for updates.