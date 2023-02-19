A Temple University police officer was shot and killed Saturday night near the campus in North Philadelphia.

The university releases a statement confirming the officer's death, saying it was "heartbroken."

The on-duty officer, who was not immediately identified, was shot at 1700 W. Montgomery Avenue "while trying to apprehend the suspect in a robbery of a convenience store located at the corner of Cecil B. Moore and 15th Street. The officer was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital," the statement read.

Both the Philadelphia Police Department and the Temple University Police Department are investigating.

"There are simply no words that can make sense of such a tragedy. It tears at our sense of community, and wounds us to our very soul.," the university statement read. "Temple has lost an officer and hero to senseless violence. Our thoughts are with the victim's family, friends and the entire Temple community during this tremendously difficult time."

Police asked anyone with information to call 215-204-1234.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Temple University police officer shot and killed