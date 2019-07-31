Is Temple & Webster Group Limited (ASX:TPW) Potentially Underrated?

Attractive stocks have exceptional fundamentals. In the case of Temple & Webster Group Limited (ASX:TPW), there's is a financially-healthy company with an impressive history and a buoyant growth outlook. In the following section, I expand a bit more on these key aspects. For those interested in digging a bit deeper into my commentary, take a look at the report on Temple & Webster Group here.

Exceptional growth potential with flawless balance sheet

One reason why investors are attracted to TPW is its notable earnings growth potential in the near future of 25%. Earnings growth is paired with an eye-catching top-line trajectory of 70%, which indicates a high-quality bottom-line expansion, as opposed to those driven simple by unsustainable cost-cutting activities. TPW delivered a satisfying double-digit returns of 28% in the most recent year. Unsurprisingly, TPW surpassed the Online Retail industry return of 12%, which gives us more confidence of the company's capacity to drive earnings going forward.

ASX:TPW Past and Future Earnings, July 30th 2019 More

TPW's strong financial health means that all of its upcoming liability payments are able to be met by its current cash and short-term investment holdings. This indicates that TPW has sufficient cash flows and proper cash management in place, which is a key determinant of the company’s health. Investors should not worry about TPW’s debt levels because the company has none! This implies that the company is running its operations purely on off equity funding. which is typically normal for a small-cap company. Therefore the company has plenty of headroom to grow, and the ability to raise debt should it need to in the future.

ASX:TPW Historical Debt, July 30th 2019 More

Next Steps:

For Temple & Webster Group, I've put together three fundamental aspects you should look at:

Valuation: What is TPW worth today? Is the stock undervalued, even when its growth outlook is factored into its intrinsic value? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TPW is currently mispriced by the market. Dividend Income vs Capital Gains: Does TPW return gains to shareholders through reinvesting in itself and growing earnings, or redistribute a decent portion of earnings as dividends? Our historical dividend yield visualization quickly tells you what your can expect from TPW as an investment. Other Attractive Alternatives : Are there other well-rounded stocks you could be holding instead of TPW? Explore our interactive list of stocks with large potential to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.