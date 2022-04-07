What Is Temple & Webster Group Ltd's (ASX:TPW) Share Price Doing?

Temple & Webster Group Ltd (ASX:TPW), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a double-digit share price rise of over 10% in the past couple of months on the ASX. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at Temple & Webster Group’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

What is Temple & Webster Group worth?

According to my valuation model, Temple & Webster Group seems to be fairly priced at around 0.02% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy Temple & Webster Group today, you’d be paying a relatively fair price for it. And if you believe that the stock is really worth A$6.72, there’s only an insignificant downside when the price falls to its real value. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Temple & Webster Group’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Temple & Webster Group generate?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Temple & Webster Group's earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? TPW’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below its fair value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on TPW, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Temple & Webster Group you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in Temple & Webster Group, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

