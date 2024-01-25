Temples recalled by colleagues for 'vast knowledge of the law' and for living his faith

Jan. 25—Friends and colleagues remember former Superior Court judge Coy Temples as a man who loved the law and who wanted to serve the community.

Temples, who served as a judge for 27 years, passed away earlier this month.

"Judge Coy Temples was a kind gentleman and a wise judge with a vast knowledge of the law," said Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris. "The example he set for us not only as a judge but as a Christian. He was genuinely a fine person."

Morris said Temples "had that rare gift of vision for the future of the court."

"Thanks to him, we have one of the best mediation programs in Georgia," she said. "Our mediation program started in 1995 and was one of the first court-annexed programs outside of metro Atlanta. Judge Temples saw the need for the program and the potential benefits for the people of our (judicial) circuit. Its success and longevity are a result of his groundwork and vision."

Morris said Temples would "encourage young attorneys who, although making their best effort, sometimes fell short."

"One of my favorite lines from Judge Temples was 'That's why we call it the practice of law. We practice until we get it right,'" she said. "He was always kind and helpful to me when I was an attorney and later, when I became a judge. He will be missed."

According to an obituary, Temples was a native of Bulloch County and a graduate of The Citadel, the military college of South Carolina, and Emory University School of Law.

After graduating from The Citadel, he was commissioned as an officer in the United States Army, where he served in the 82nd Airborne Division, the 7th Special Forces Unit (the Green Berets) and the Ranger Battalion.

After leaving the army, he attended law school. After graduating from law school, he moved to Dalton to join the Mitchell & Mitchell law firm.

In 1974, then-Gov. Jimmy Carter appointed him as a judge of the Superior Court.

"By the time I started practicing law over 26 years ago, Judge Temples had already been on the bench for 25 years," said Superior Court Judge Scott Minter in a Facebook post. "I was (and remain) in awe of him. He was consistently fair and kind and thoughtful. Although his courtroom was all business and he took his duty seriously, you could tell he never took himself too seriously and he always remained humble. He was the kind of judge I aspire to be."

Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Charlie Bethel, who is from Dalton, grew up with Temples' son John.

"John Temples, Peter Hyatt and I all lived within about two to three blocks of one another and we were all part of the same church congregation," he said. "The judge's last day as an active Superior Court judge was Oct. 31, 2001. I know that because he swore me in to the practice of law that day in the Whitfield County Courthouse."

Bethel did not have the opportunity to practice before Temples.

"My memories of Judge Temples are linked to camping trips on Cumberland Island and elsewhere, playing all manner of games in the yard and woods around his home, and his deeply personal reflections on matters of faith and the American Experiment," he said. "Coy Temples loved God, his family, his country and his community. His love was expressed in a life devoted to service."