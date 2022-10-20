A Tempo Australia Limited (ASX:TPP) insider increased their holdings by 17% last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Tempo Australia Limited's (ASX:TPP ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Tempo Australia Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by MD & Director Paul Dalgleish for AU$385k worth of shares, at about AU$0.074 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.036. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. Paul Dalgleish was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Insider Ownership Of Tempo Australia

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Tempo Australia insiders own 46% of the company, worth about AU$6.0m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Tempo Australia Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Tempo Australia shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, Tempo Australia insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Tempo Australia. While conducting our analysis, we found that Tempo Australia has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

