Temporarily occupied Sevastopol hit by series of overnight explosions

The bay area of temporarily occupied Sevastopol was hit by a series of at least five explosions in the early hours of Dec. 28, Sevastopol “governor” Mikhail Razvozhayev and Crimean Telegram channels reported.

Sevastopol’s air defense was activated over the sea, Razvozhayev claimed. Preliminary reports indicate the interception of one unmanned aerial vehicle.

Five explosions were heard in the city, the Crimean Wind Telegram channel reported.



