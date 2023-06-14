Temporary ban on 4 a.m. bars? Peoria debates new options to cut down on violence

After a weekend in Peoria that saw four people shot, two in downtown Peoria, the City Council is once again raising alarms over violence, particularly among young people.

Downtown Peoria has seen pop-up parties and large gathering plague it this spring and summer, which culminated this weekend when two people were shot at a gathering on Main Street and Hamilton Boulevard. The shooting happened around 3:45 a.m.

Councilmember Denise Jackson, who represents the 1st District, asked the city attorney if the city would be able to potentially temporarily require downtown Peoria's 4 a.m. bars close earlier to curb violence.

She said she does not believe it's unrealistic to ask the bars to temporarily close "a little bit earlier" to help dissipate the large downtown crowds.

"I think until we can get a handle on what's going on — large crowds down on Main Street overnight just hanging out — I think we as a city have to be a little bit more intentional in our efforts," Jackson said. "I am not advocating shutting down bars, but I think we need to consider all options."

There are 10 bars in Peoria with a 4 a.m. license, all in the downtown Central Business District.

Jackson said she has been disturbed by violence among youth in Peoria for months and she is at a "wits end."

"We have got to do something about this, and I think we as a city should take the lead," Jackson said. "I hope parents are listening because, as I said, we need all hands on deck."

The council approved multiple policing measures on Tuesday night — including one that police say would help curb car thefts in Peoria and another to allocate over $3 million to a police-mental health co-response program.

Councilmember Chuck Grayeb, who represents the 2nd District, said Peoria was at an "inflection point" when it comes to youth crime and asked the city attorney if Peoria could start imposing consequences on parents of children who commit crimes.

"I think most council members who are in touch with their constituents know there is a great deal of tension within this community, especially as it relates to very public displays of criminality, very public displays of juvenile delinquency that are repeated and we read about over and over and over again," Grayeb said.

Grayeb said it is "disheartening" to see the same kids doing "abhorrent" things to each other in Peoria.

"I believe we are at an inflection point, and I do believe that we are going to come out of this as a city stronger than ever before," Grayeb said.

Grayeb said the time for "equivocation and wrist slaps" for youths committing crime is "over in Peoria."

"The question I have to ask is, when we have all these kids out at 2, 3, 4 in the morning shooting guns etc., where are the parents? Where are they?" Grayeb said. "What is their responsibility under our state's statutes?"

Councilmember Andre Allen, who represents the 4th District, said a constituent just had their vehicle stolen by kids in Peoria. When the constituent saw the vehicle being stolen, they drew a firearm but decided not to shoot because the thieves were kids, Allen said.

Allen said he appreciated the man's "empathy and compassion" in the situation but fears not everyone would have.

"When you play silly games, you win silly prizes," Allen said. "I hope we don't get to a situation where we have someone get hurt or killed over one of these vehicular crimes, and so I really hope that we can start curbing this negative activity that has occurred in our city ... because I am afraid that may be in our forecast in the future if we don't get this under control."

