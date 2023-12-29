Temporary closures on Salem Avenue, Church Street and West Antietam Street to start Jan. 2

road work

Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 2, there will be lane shifts on Salem Avenue, Church Street and West Antietam Street while contractors, working for the city of Hagerstown's Wastewater Division, rehabilitate sanitary sewer lines near Salem Avenue and North Burhans Boulevard.

To perform the work, bypass pumps and piping will be installed at various locations.

While extended road closures will not be required, there may be a need to temporarily close lanes/streets to install the bypass piping; additional traffic advisories will be issued before those closures.

Motorists approaching the work areas will encounter cones, barricades and other traffic control devices.

It is anticipated that this work will continue until mid-February.

Emergency vehicles can pass through the work areas; if temporary street closures are required, additional traffic advisories will be issued before the closures.

For more information, call the city of Hagerstown's Wastewater Division at 301-739-8577 ext. 674.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Closures on Salem Ave., and Church and W. Antietam streets Jan. 2